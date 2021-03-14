Wijnaldum looks to Champions League to ‘rescue this season’ for Liverpool

Gini Wijnaldum has said that the Champions League could “rescue this season” for Liverpool, as reported by France 24.

The Reds’ domestic campaign has suffered greatly as a direct result of injuries, with the club now toiling in eighth and at serious risk of failing to make the top four spots for the first time since 2016.

“Of course the Champions League can rescue this season but I think a lot of people only say it is rescued if you win the Champions League and everyone knows how difficult it is,” the 30-year-old said. “I think there is always pressure when you play for a club like Liverpool and you have the results that we have had now. There will be a pressure to bounce back and show we can do better.”

READ MORE: Klopp reveals likely return date for Van Dijk and Gomez as Euros 2020 appearance in doubt

Can Liverpool win the Champions League?

Liverpool have good form for success in the Champions League, particularly within the last three seasons (2019/20 excluded), having reached the final two years in a row in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The dominant performance against top opposition in RB Leipzig, following Fabinho’s return to the midfield, will have provided hope that we could actually go somewhat far in the competition.

As things stand, qualifying for the Champions League next season via the top four spots isn’t entirely out of the question, considering a win tomorrow against Wolves would take Jurgen Klopp’s men to within five points of fourth.

There will be some concern over how well we could handle elite opposition without the likes of Virgil van Dijk available, however, one might fairly argue that there’s still more than enough quality in the side left to make an impression.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!