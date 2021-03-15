Borussia Dortmund name lofty price for Erling Haaland amid Liverpool links

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly slapped a lofty price tag on superstar striker Erling Haaland amid interest from several European giants, including Liverpool.

According to renowned BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Reds hold ‘significant interest’ in the Norway international, alongside Manchester City, United and Chelsea.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract, which becomes active in 2022, at around £65million – as per CBS – but Dortmund have now let interested parties know it’d cost more than double that if he’s to be sold sooner.

As reported by BILD, the German outfit has slapped a £130million price tag on the hotshot striker in an effort to resist an approaches this summer.

It remains to be seen just how serious Liverpool’s reported interest in Haaland actually is.

No doubt the 20-year-old will be seeking constant first-team action from his next club, should he leave Dortmund.

United and City certainly seem like realistic options for the Norwegian, with both Manchester clubs likely to replace their ageing strikers in a coming transfer window.

That being said, Haaland’s form would dictate his inclusion in any starting XI in world football.