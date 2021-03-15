Details of Nat Phillips’ Liverpool contract emerge

Liverpool star Nat Phillips has garnered a lot of support this season for his grand performances in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

It has been claimed the Bolton born centre-half’s contract runs out in just three months, as stated by Rousing The Kop, but it turns out this is actually false.

According to The Athletic’s Simon Hughes, Phillips has two years left on his current deal with Liverpool. The 23-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Reds in 2019 – as per the club’s official website – but details weren’t made public.

Phillips has made a total of ten appearances for Liverpool this season, with nine of them coming in the Premier League alone.

The centre-half made his Champions League debut for the Reds against RB Leipzig last Wednesday night, putting in an impressive performance alongside 20-year-old Ozan Kabak.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have been happier for Phillips, telling journalists in his post-match interview “he’s doing all the right things in the right moments” – read more here.