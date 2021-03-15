Former Liverpool midfielder responds to Roy Keane & Celtic rumours: ‘Stay in the studio’

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has responded to the rumours of Manchester United legend Roy Keane’s interest in the vacant managerial role at Celtic.

The Scot naturally defended his beloved Rangers, by stating there’s a ‘change of guard’ in the Premiership now after Steven Gerrard’s team were named champions earlier this season.

Adam’s tweet – which you can see below – is obviously in gest, at least in part, as his response to Micah Richard’s joking about the rumours tells the former City defender to ‘Stay in the studio‘.

Stay in the studio big man. Theres a change of the guard in Scotland now — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) March 14, 2021

Keane finished his career with a single season at Celtic in 2005/06, before going on to manage Sunderland and Ipswich town.

Since leaving Ipswich in 2011, the former United midfielder has worked as an assistant coach for the Irish national team, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Working as a full-time pundit ever since, Keane is said to be keen on returning to Celtic – as cited by BBC Sport.

As Liverpool fans who listen to the Irishman’s ramblings on TV on a regular basis, we strongly suggest the Scottish giants seriously consider bringing in the former Ireland international to keep him out of the studio!