(Image) Liverpool v. Wolves team news confirmed as Jota makes starting XI

Liverpool’s team news has been confirmed, Reds – and it’s a continued stay in midfield for Fabinho.

The emergency defender recently returned to the fold after being injured for a number of weeks, but Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips retain their spots in defence.

Alisson is behind them in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson either side.

The aforementioned Fabinho starts as the anchor in the heart of midfield, complimented by Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane start alongside former Wolves star Diogo Jota, with Bobby Firmino still missing through injury.

Here's the team news, Reds – Fabinho keeps his spot in midfield and Jota is handed a start in Firmino's absence 🔴 #LFC #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/8rkMssdOtr — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2021