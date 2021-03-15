(Image) Sky Sports share completely mental Liverpool finishing stat

Liverpool haven’t had the best season – that much is obvious by now.

The Reds have been able to dominate games for the most part, but have lacked a clinical nature in their finishing, with only Mohamed Salah really hitting his usual heights.

Sky Sports laid bare Liverpool’s poor finishing this season with a crazy on-screen graphic on Monday night, showing the reigning Premier League champions have managed two goals from their last 70 shots in open play.

Take a look at the image below (but please ignore the toxicity).