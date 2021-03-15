Liverpool striker ruled out of Wolves clash with muscle injury

Liverpool forward Divock Origi was ruled out of the Premier League clash with Wolves on Monday night with a muscle injury, the club has confirmed.

The Belgian wasn’t the only Reds star to miss out, with Roberto Firmino also absent with fitness woes of his own.

Jurgen Klopp handed a start to former Wolves forward Diogo Jota, who has hit the ground sprinting this season, alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the Molineux Stadium – read the full team news here.

It’s a shame for Origi as he impressed when brought off the bench in his last outing, bucking the trend of a series of uninspired performances this season.

Firmino was ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with RB Leipzig last week with an ongoing knee injury, but should be in line to make his return after the international break.

News on Origi’s injury is quite vague at the time of writing, but it’s probably safe to assume the Belgian will also be available for the Reds’ next fixture – but we’ll keep you updated.