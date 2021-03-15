Nat Phillips says his personal ambitions are growing higher following recent form

Nat Phillips doesn’t just want to be a Premier League footballer – he believes he can be someone competing in the Champions League regularly – too.

The 23-year-old wouldn’t have got a sniff this term if Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez hadn’t suffered season-ending injuries – and he wasn’t even named in our original Champions League squad – but as things stand – he’ll be a starting centre-back until the summer.

Alongside Ozan Kabak, Phillips looked strong v Rb Leipzig last week – and online, he’s fast becoming a cult-hero amongst supporters who not all were even aware of 12 months back.

As for Phillips, he’s vowed to keep his feet on the ground, but has admitted he now sees a higher ceiling for himself.

“I always felt I’d be able to play in a Premier League game and do a job. That’s just the way I have approached it – and continue to,” Phillips told the official website.

“I don’t look too far ahead. I just crack on with working on myself and improving the things that I can get better at, to get where I want to get to.

“As I have progressed, my ambitions have changed over the past year. Premier League football was something I saw as an ambition. Then I was asked about Champions League football earlier in the season. Not many players get the chance to experience it and you have to earn that right.

“At a club like Liverpool you can never rest on your laurels and think, ‘I am safe now.’ It doesn’t work like that. Circumstances have dictated it, but I still have plenty more to do. In terms of me and my ambitions, they are always changing.”

Jurgen Klopp is likely to field the same team that beat Rb Leipzig, meaning Fabinho will again anchor the midfield, with Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum either side.

We’d like to see Naby Keita in Gini’s spot – but it’s still very strong – with Diogo Jota back in the starting XI in place of the not fully fit Roberto Firmino in the front-three.

A win will put Liverpool back in the race for the top four, given that Everton, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa all dropped points this weekend.