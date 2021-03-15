NBA team bizarrely tweet support for Liverpool after the North London Derby

Premier League champions Liverpool seemingly have a fan in someone working at Toronto Raptors.

After Sunday night’s clash between Spurs and Arsenal, the NBA team’s official Twitter account responded to a tweet by B/R Football.

The post in question was celebrating the Gunners’ win over their rivals, with the caption ‘North London is red’.

The Raptors responded to this by jovially saying ‘We prefer Merseyside Red,’ in a likely reference to Pro Evolution Soccer’s copyright free name for Liverpool.

We prefer Merseyside Red — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 15, 2021

MORE: Borussia Dortmund name lofty price for Erling Haaland amid Liverpool links

Liverpool have fans all over the world, so it’s unsurprising to see another popular team talking about the Reds on social media.

The timing is a little weird, but we’ll absolutely take a Twitter love-in from a prominent NBA side.

LeBron James, who plays for the LA Lakers, is a minority stakeholder in Liverpool FC and will likely have mixed feelings about Raptors’ tweet. We’re sure, though, like many, he’ll see the fun side of the interaction and laugh it off.

The two sides will actually face each other in three weeks – we’ll see how much the Raptors like the Reds afterward, especially if LeBron rocks up in LFC gear!