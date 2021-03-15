(Video) Diogo Jota scores v Wolves: Brilliant link up from Mane & Salah leads to goal

Liverpool took the lead tonight v Wolves through Diogo Jota in injury time.

The game was by no means going our way, and we can say the home side probably had the better overall chances, but Jota squeezed the ball past Rui Patricio, who likely could have done better, much to the delight of watching Reds on the sofa…

The front-three combined, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane exchanging passes before Jota got the ball and finished with his left-foot.

It’s the young forward’s first goal since his return from injury – and we’re delighted.

With Roberto Firmino injured and out of form, we need Jota finding the back of the net plenty.

Picture courtesy of Sport TV 2:

The Goal of Diogo Jota for Liverpool in video ! 🤯🎥#WOLLIV #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Y1CNJNWQ2D — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) March 15, 2021