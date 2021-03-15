(Video) Diogo Jota sends out classy Rui Patricio message and discusses goal v Wolves

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winner this evening v Wolves – which puts the Reds into sixth place and five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Thankfully, Nuno has told us that Rui Patricio is ok, following the nasty head injury that saw him leave the field late on, but Jota still sent a message to his former team-mate post-match.

The Portuguese also discussed his goal, his first since returning from injury, with hopefully plenty more to come after the international break.

Liverpool now have three weeks without a game, in which time we’d expect Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson to return.

Thank goodness Rui Patricio is ok!

🗣 "Life is more important." Diogo Jota says his thoughts are with his former teammate Rui Patrício after his head injury pic.twitter.com/VwI9BLi0dT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021

🗣 "Hopefully this is the start of a run for the rest of the season." Diogo Jota is hoping Liverpool can build upon their win over Wolves tonight and gain some momentum in the upcoming fixtures pic.twitter.com/9q98rb3XES — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021