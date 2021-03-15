(Video) Harry Kane given ‘privilege’ by refs for snide tactic against Arsenal, say Liverpool fans

Spurs striker Harry Kane has been criticised by Liverpool fans on social media for seemingly getting a little too physical in the North London Derby over the weekend.

The incident in question sees the England captain barge into Gabriel as the Arsenal man attempted to clear the ball, with little desire to win possession.

As the GIF below clearly shows, Kane throws his weight into the off-balance defender and sends him flying to the ground.

The Spurs striker is being given ‘England Captain privilege‘ by Premier League referees and pundits, according to Liverpool fans watching on, with Sky Sports‘ commentators only comment on the incident being that Kane was “giving his man a taste.”

Nothing to see here. England Captain privilege. pic.twitter.com/gL71PbM0Ox — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) March 14, 2021