(Video) LFC lucky not to concede penalty following Alisson error

Liverpool have been done dirty by referees all season long, so we’re not complaining when we get a decision going our way…

But we think this was definitely one in which we got fortunate.

Alisson dropped a simple cross into the path of the Wolves attacker, and then took him out by default, as he went to grab the loose ball.

Put it this way, if it had been against us, we’d be very disappointed – but we think the fact it was in the first minute meant no Wolves player really made a big deal of it.

You can see the incident, courtesy of Sky Sports, below:

(Ignore the caption – it’s the only video we could find…)