(Video) Mane fluffs golden chance for Liverpool after brilliant Thiago & Wijnaldum move

Sadio Mane hasn’t been at his typical level this season – a level which, to be fair, is ludicrously high – and this run of form seemingly persisted against Wolves in the early stages on Monday night.

A lovely move by Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum carved an opportunity for the forward to attack, but he took too long trying to get his feet right and the chance was fluffed.

There could be an argument that Mane should have gone to ground after being challenged by Wolves’ goalkeeper, with referees giving penalty-kicks for much less of late.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

Look at that from Thiago, Mane should of passed it to Salah after

pic.twitter.com/082u3FVKOP — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 15, 2021