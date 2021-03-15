(Video) Nuno offers post-match update on goalkeeper Rui Patricio: “He’s conscious, he’s okay”

Wolves manager Rui Patricio offered a positive update on goalkeeper Rui Patricio on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international collided with Conor Coady and lost consciousness before being stretchered off.

Heart-breaking is the fact the phase of play could have been avoided if the linesman flagged for offside before the phase of play ended.

But we digress, the main thing now is that Patricio is okay, and Nuno’s update on the goalkeeper is like music to everyone’s ears as he confirmed “he’s okay, he’s conscious” after the full-time whistle.

"He's okay, he's totally conscious and remembers what happened." Nuno Espírito Santo provides an update on Wolves' Rui Patricio after the goalkeeper was stretchered off with a head injury in the closing stages of their defeat to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/3V8GnddXwE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2021