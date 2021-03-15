(Video) Ozan Kabak snuffs out Wolves 1v1 with great recovery tackle

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak put in another admirable performance as the Reds ran out 1-0 winners against Wolves on Monday night.

The hosts crafted a golden opportunity to equalise late on in the game, but the Turk showed his pace and composure to win the ball.

The move capped off another wonderful performance by Kabak, who has a a couple handfuls of fixtures to convince Jurgen Klopp to make his Liverpool transfer permanent.

So far, so good for Ozan – here’s to more class from the 20-year-old!

Take a look at the video below, via Sky Sports.