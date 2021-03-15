Stupid offside rule leads to horrible Rui Patricio injury, just like Klopp said it would

Jurgen Klopp said last season that linesmen not putting up the flag even when they know a player is offside would lead to an injury – and sadly – he’s been proven right.

Tonight, Mo Salah got played through on goal v Wolves, and despite being a yard off, the assistant kept his flag down – despite knowing the Egyptian was beyond the line…

In a desperate attempt to catch him, Connor Coady sprinted back and collided with his own keeper, Rui Patricio, who was knocked out upon impact.

It was a really nasty scene which saw the game paused for over ten minutes – and we can only hope Patricio will be ok as soon as possible.

A really horrible moment, and our thoughts are with him.

