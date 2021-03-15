(Video) Thiago disappointed to be subbed, but Klopp had no choice

Thiago was brilliant against Rb Leipzig last week, but his role in our game v Wolves tonight was a little more difficult to analyse.

The Spaniard played his absolute heart out in terms of effort, but his off the ball contributions were sometimes verging on reckless.

He got booked, but didn’t take his foot off the pedal, still flying into challenges, and if Jurgen Klopp hadn’t have brought Naby Keita on in his place – we reckon he could have got another yellow.

We love Thiago, but he wasn’t great this evening. Still, we have plenty of options now providing Fabinho stays as our anchorman – so we’re not worried.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports: