Wolves set to receive cash injection from Liverpool this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to receive £12million from Premier League champions Liverpool this summer.

The payment is part of the deal which saw Diogo Jota sign for the Reds last September – a transfer worth an estimated £40million – as per the Telegraph.

Liverpool initially coughed up just £4million for the Portugal striker, with the rest of the payment staggered over the next few years.

In the same window as Jota’s move to Merseyside, Wolves completed the signing of young Netherlands defender Ki-Jana Hoever for £10million.

MORE: Former Liverpool midfielder responds to Roy Keane & Celtic rumours: ‘Stay in the studio’

Jota has hit the ground running at Liverpool, bagging an impressive nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has presented Jurgen Klopp with a legitimate option for when he wants to give Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino a rest or simply to rotate the squad.

The Reds’ faltering form of late has been in the absence of Jota, who picked up a knee injury in December and has only just returned to the fold.

The Portugal international should be involved as Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton tonight as he makes his first return to the Molineux since his move to Merseyside.