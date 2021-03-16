Carragher reckons Liverpool should break bank to sign £130m superstar: “He looks mad”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes his old club should look to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Speaking after the Reds’ 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, the former centre-half was asked to pick between the Norway international and Kylian Mbappe.

On Haaland, Carragher said the 20-year-old “looks mad” – but in a good way. “I’ve watched the clips today and I’ve always gone with Mbappe before – there’s something about Haaland,” he told Sky Sports.

“He looks mad, but in a good way. You know where you just think, ‘he doesn’t care about anything’ – you see the celebration in the Champions League with the goalkeeper? I loved it.”

MORE: “Outstanding” – These Liverpool fans finally won over by recent Reds signing

Even though Carragher’s comments were just a bit of fun in the Sky Sports studio post-match, it remains to be seen just how serious Liverpool’s reported interest in Haaland actually is.

No doubt the 20-year-old will be seeking constant first-team action from his next club, should he leave Dortmund – who have slapped a £130million price tag on the forward, as per BILD.

Manchester United and City certainly seem like realistic options for the Norwegian, with both clubs likely to replace their ageing strikers in a coming transfer window.

That being said, Haaland’s blistering form (31 goals in 30 games for Dortmund) would dictate his inclusion in any starting XI in world football.