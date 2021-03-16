(Image) Mane gives Jota new nickname in three-word social media post

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has given fellow forward Diogo Jota a new nickname after bagging the winner against Wolves on Monday night.

The Portugal international took his chance very well just before half-time, striking an effort first time into the bottom-left corner of Rui Patricio’s net.

Some time after the full-time whistle, Mane took to Instagram to respond to Jota’s post-match snap, calling the goal-scorer “Jogoal” – going in a bit of a different direction from the obvious Diogoal!

Take a look at the screengrab below.