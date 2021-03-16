(Image) Official Premier League site replaces Anfield as Liverpool’s home stadium

Liverpool fans found some amusement when taking a look at the Premier League’s official website on Tuesday morning.

The site lists each club’s home stadium, but the Reds have had Anfield swapped out for the Puskas Arena.

The stadium in Hungary is where Liverpool negotiated a 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Many supporters joked on social media after the second leg, asking if the Reds can play in the Puskas Arena until the end of the season as their form at Anfield has been a disgrace in 2021.

Take a look at the mistake on the Premier League’s website below – via the Redmen TV.

When you see it….😂 pic.twitter.com/HUFYYYsgII — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 16, 2021