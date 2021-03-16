Jurgen Klopp explains what makes Diogo Jota ‘rare’ as Liverpool star bags match-winner

Posted by
Jurgen Klopp explains what makes Diogo Jota ‘rare’ as Liverpool star bags match-winner

Jurgen Klopp was visibly thrilled with Diogo Jota in his post-match press conference last night after the forward bagged the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

The boss told reporters the Portugal international is “a class football player” in a brilliantly succinct review.

It was Jota’s first goal for Liverpool since returning from a knee injury, which saw the forward miss three months.

Klopp said this bounce-back ability makes the former Wolves star “rare” – have a watch of the video below for the boss’ full comments on Jota.

Jota had been out of action since December before returning this month

MORE: (Video) Liverpool’s Joe Gomez gets friendly with Joao Felix on social media

Liverpool have sorely missed Jota over the last few months, with goals coming at an absolute premium and Mo Salah the only man capable of seriously threatening to purchase.

Dominating games and failing to break the deadlock has been the Reds’ undoing in recent weeks, so with our No.20 back in action, hopefully we can turn our form around.

Liverpool are now just five points off fourth place in the Premier League table – with nine games left to play, the Reds could very well challenge for the final Champions League spot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top