Jurgen Klopp explains what makes Diogo Jota ‘rare’ as Liverpool star bags match-winner

Jurgen Klopp was visibly thrilled with Diogo Jota in his post-match press conference last night after the forward bagged the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

The boss told reporters the Portugal international is “a class football player” in a brilliantly succinct review.

It was Jota’s first goal for Liverpool since returning from a knee injury, which saw the forward miss three months.

Klopp said this bounce-back ability makes the former Wolves star “rare” – have a watch of the video below for the boss’ full comments on Jota.

🗣️ "Diogo is just a class football player." Klopp reacts to Jota's match-winning goal for #LFC on the former Wolves star's first return to the Molineux 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/qP9C8s2S2F — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2021

Liverpool have sorely missed Jota over the last few months, with goals coming at an absolute premium and Mo Salah the only man capable of seriously threatening to purchase.

Dominating games and failing to break the deadlock has been the Reds’ undoing in recent weeks, so with our No.20 back in action, hopefully we can turn our form around.

Liverpool are now just five points off fourth place in the Premier League table – with nine games left to play, the Reds could very well challenge for the final Champions League spot.