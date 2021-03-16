Kabak sends out confident tweet after MOTM performance that shows he’s growing into Liverpool life

Ozan Kabak was awarded Liverpool’s Man of the Match last night following a fan vote – and we think it was probably deserved.

The Turk is settling into his role at centre-back and improving game on game.

Next to Nat Phillips, he’s now registered back-to-back clean-sheets – and it’ll be this partnership that is regarded as first-choice until the end of the season – unless Virgil van Dijk can make an unlikely early comeback.

Kabak is only 20-years-old and has come into a new league, but considering the circumstances and the difficulty of playing in Liverpool’s defence right now, he’s done well.

Imagine next term, if we take up our permanent option on him for £18m, and Kabak can play some games next to van Dijk…

He’ll come on leaps and bounds.