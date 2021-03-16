Klopp labels Oxlade-Chamberlain a ‘breath of fresh air’ in new position

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has sadly endured somewhat of a nothing season – starting it off injured – and then struggling to do much with the few minutes Jurgen Klopp has given him since.

But last night, he injected some dynamism and quality into the side upon his arrival off the bench.

Interestingly, Ox moved into the front-three and played a versatile, forward role – often actually the man in the middle – as a false-9.

Klopp appreciated his cameo, as these post-match quotes suggest

“Ox came on and was a real breath of fresh air. He was brilliant when he came on, especially in that position,’ he told Sky Sports Premier League (10:32pm, March 15, 2021)

The midfield is packed full of options, but the forward-line is pretty empty, especially with Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi currently injured.

Perhaps Ox’s chances of having an influence before the end of the season will come as a sub for the attackers?

His long-term future is in doubt, but he’s a wonderful guy and we’d really like it to work out for him.

It’s a shame we now have to wait three weeks to watch the Reds again and find out!