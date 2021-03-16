LFC to withdraw another star from international duty, as FIFA guidelines permit

Liverpool will get Naby Keita back from international duty early, due to Namibia being on the UK’s quarantine red-list.

This is according to David Lynch in TIA, who says that Keita will fly to Guinea for a home tie v Mali, but will then head back to England instead of joining team-mates in Namibia.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho will already be staying on Merseyside instead of flying to South America for Brazil games – which is of benefit to Liverpool – although Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will still be available for Egypt and Senegal respectively.

We just hope everyone returns to Merseyside with a clean bill of health, as it would be just our luck this season that at a time when the squad is getting stronger with previously injured players regaining fitness, an international break wiped a few out…

We’ve also found a bit of rhythm in securing back to back wins, but we’ll have to start over on April 4 v Arsenal, which is nearly three weeks away.

Jurgen Klopp will like having some time on the training ground, but the reality is his best players won’t be around anyway.

One positive is that Firmino and Jordan Henderson will be able to get themselves fit and hopefully be in contention for minutes when everyone is back.