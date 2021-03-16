Liverpool interested in 23-year-old Sheffield United midfielder – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

That’s according to Eurosport, who claim the Premier League champions could make a move this summer.

With every passing week, Sheffield United move closer and closer to what now appears to be an eventual relegation to the Championship.

That being said, it should hold no bearing on anyone’s opinion of Berge, who is one of the more exciting players in the country right now.

It wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool swopped for a star player from a relegated side, with Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri all arriving in the same manner.

It remains to be seen what the Reds would need to cough up to sign Berge, if the report is indeed to believed, with Sheffield United likely to inflate any potential transfer fee for the Norway international.

Transfermarkt value the midfielder at just over £16million, but with a contract tying him to Bramall Lane until 2024, the Blades are bound to ask for much more, especially from Liverpool.