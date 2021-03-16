(Video) Carragher compares Liverpool’s top four race to relegation battle

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared this season’s top four race to a relegation battle.

The Reds are just out of reach, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea, but Carra believes last night’s win over Wolves is “massive” for his former club.

With nine games left to play in the Premier League, it’s not impossible for Liverpool to leapfrog the Londoners into a top four spot, but form needs to continue.

After an awful run of results, two wins and two clean sheets on the bounce is brilliant. Keep that up, and the Reds stand a chance.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

🗣 "It was a massive result for Liverpool" @Carra23 says tonights win for Liverpool is big with teams around them dropping points this weekend pic.twitter.com/3TonMoyKYp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021