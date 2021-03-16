(Video) Hilarious: Carra and Henry in hysterics as MNF shows the infamous Anfield race clip

(Video) Hilarious: Carra and Henry in hysterics as MNF shows the infamous Anfield race clip

Jamie Carragher can give it out, but our former centre-back can laugh at himself as well – which is what makes him such a great watch.

Last night, he and Thierry Henry provided excellent analysis on Liverpool’s victory over Wolves – but our favourite moment came post-match when Dave Jones reminded Carra of the moment the Arsenal legend absolutely roasted him at Anfield.

Carra has a good two metre head-start, but in seconds, Henry has left him for dead down the left touchline.

Both were in hysterics watching it back – and it was a really nice moment.

The difference in entertainment between Carra and Henry in the studio, and the appalling Martin Tyler in the commentary box, was huge.

