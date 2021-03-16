(Video) Hilarious: Carra and Henry in hysterics as MNF shows the infamous Anfield race clip

Jamie Carragher can give it out, but our former centre-back can laugh at himself as well – which is what makes him such a great watch.

Last night, he and Thierry Henry provided excellent analysis on Liverpool’s victory over Wolves – but our favourite moment came post-match when Dave Jones reminded Carra of the moment the Arsenal legend absolutely roasted him at Anfield.

Carra has a good two metre head-start, but in seconds, Henry has left him for dead down the left touchline.

Both were in hysterics watching it back – and it was a really nice moment.

The difference in entertainment between Carra and Henry in the studio, and the appalling Martin Tyler in the commentary box, was huge.

"Jamie practicing social distancing with Thierry before it was a thing…" 🤣 How could we not bring this one up, @Carra23? 👀🔥#MNF | @DavidJonesSky pic.twitter.com/vDrMSwCuBu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2021