(Video) Jaw dropping Mo Salah reverse pass to Thiago we missed last night

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has a bag of tricks at his disposal and pulled out a lovely little bit of skill in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Wolves last night.

The Egyptian, under heavy pressure from two defenders, flicked the ball into the air and hooked it behind him to Thiago on a counter-attack.

We’re not sure how the midfielder calmly received the return pass as if it were typical.

Completely missing it at the time of watching, because of how seamlessly Salah pulled it off – we’re blown away by the technique on show by the Liverpool star.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.