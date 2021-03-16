(Video) Klopp buzzes over Phillips & Kabak as Liverpool register two clean sheets on the bounce

Liverpool defenders Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips put in another solid performance as a double act last night as the Reds’ saw out a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

It’s a precious three points in the Premier League, where the reigning champions haven’t looked too hot of late, and off the back of a 2-0 win in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp was buzzing post-match.

On Kabak and Phillips, the Liverpool boss said they played “really, really well” and complimented their performances, which have given the Reds two clean sheets on the bounce, with the assistance of Alisson.

Take a look at the video below for Klopp’s full comments.

🗣️ "They played really, really well." Jurgen Klopp reacts to Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak's performance as the #LFC duo keep another clean sheet 💪