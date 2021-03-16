(Video) Much better angle of Musialowski’s Messi-esque Goal of the Season contender emerges

We’d seen some grainy footage of Mateusz Musialowski’s goal against Newcastle for the U18s, but didn’t really appreciate how good it was until this new clip emerged on social media.

The young Pole, signed in the summer from his homeland, danced through countless defenders and slammed home in our recent 3-0 win.

He’s looked really exciting in all the clips we’ve so far seen – as do a number of his team-mates.

Kaide Gordon was obviously signed in January and is a serious prospect, but Frauendorf and Balagazi are both players to keep an eye on as well.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold has become one of the world’s best right-backs, Curtis Jones is emerging into the side and Harvey Elliott will likely be next.

Of these U18s, there’s plenty of candidates to follow in their footsteps…

Alternate angle of THAT Musialowski goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l28e1K4SIB — 9 (@F9Txrres) March 15, 2021