(Video) New angle of Jota’s goal shows just how good of a finish it was

Diogo Jota bagged the match-winner against his old side Wolves last night, gifting Liverpool a much-needed three points on the road.

The Reds still need to turn their home form around, but with three goals scored and a shutout at the other end in 180 minutes of football before breaking for international football is a great start.

Jota’s goal against Wolves was very well taken, firing first time into the bottom-left corner on his weaker foot.

It was hard to appreciate it at the time, because of how quick it happened, but the alternative angle of the strike below really shows off the Liverpool star’s technique.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.