(Video) Ozan Kabak highlights v Wolves: Young Turk gets better and better at heart of Liverpool defence

Can you imagine how tough it’s been for Ozan Kabak so far…?

He’s a 20-year-old, arriving into a new league, the best league in the world, with a new language – and thrown into the team on Day Two or Three.

And the team he entered is going through their worst run in decades – and his centre-back partner changes nearly every game…

So that being said, Kabak has really done quite excellently since arriving from Schalke.

Last night was easily his best performance so far – and it’s promising that next to Nat Phillips – he’s registered three clean-sheets so far.

Below, you’ll see highlights of his game last night against Wolves. Promising, right?

Ozan Kabak vs. Wolves pic.twitter.com/qJqHyVARwd — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) March 16, 2021