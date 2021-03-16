(Video) ‘They help each other out…’ Carra’s excellent analysis of Phillips/Kabak clean-sheet

Jamie Carragher was impressed with the performances of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips last night, with the pair combining for their third clean-sheet and their second on the trot following the 2-0 win over Rb Leipzig last week…

A goal from Diogo Jota sealed our three points, and keeps us in contention for the top four, just about – but it was by no means plain sailing – and we needed a strong effort from the backline to get us through.

Kabak and Phillips made plenty of headers and dealt with the pace and direct running of Adama Traore admirably.

Carra, on Monday Night Football, explained how they worked in tandem really well – with one covering the other – if a ball needed to be attacked.

The analysis last night was superb, and a huge difference from the emotional nonsense you get at the weekend with Roy Keane and co.

