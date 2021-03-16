(Video) Thiago highlights v Wolves show he was actually better than many thought…

Thiago trended on Twitter last night, and when he was subbed early, many Liverpool fans were pleased he was exiting the field before picking up a seemingly inevitable second yellow.

Off the ball, Thiago was tenacious – but gave away some fouls which for lots of Reds – defined his performance.

Granted, it was nowhere near as good as his game against Rb Leipzig, and overall – it was one of his poorer Liverpool performances – but as the below compilation proves, he did plenty of good.

We still think he’s part of Liverpool’s strongest possible midfield – which if everyone was fit – would include Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

A great balance of power, leadership, running and pizzazz.

Thiago Alcântara vs Wolves

pic.twitter.com/S5drNgX0RO — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 15, 2021