Wolves star aims dig at referee for ‘losing control’ of Liverpool game

Wolves defender Romain Saiss was particularly critical of referee Craig Pawson after losing 1-0 against Liverpool on Monday night.

The Frenchman took issue with a decision early on in the clash, with the hosts arguably deserving of a penalty-kick after Alisson floored Nelson Semedo in the area.

Saiss said Pawson ‘lost control’ of the game in the second-half, but admits his side didn’t do enough to take their own chances.

“It was clearly a penalty,” the Wolves star said of the first-half incident (via the Echo). “I think the referee lost a bit the control of the game in the second half but we have to do more to score goals.”

Reminiscent of Liverpool in recent weeks, Monday night’s hosts weren’t clinical enough going forward, despite carving out numerous opportunities.

It can certainly be argued the decision to not award Wolves a penalty in the opening stages was harsh, with Alisson seemingly fouling Semedo in the 18-yard box.

Whether it’d have had an impact on the result, we’ll now never know, with Diogo Jota scoring the match-winner – and only goal – just before the half-time break.