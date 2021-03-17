Aguero fuming because Man City players won’t pass to him!

A funny report in Spain today claims that Sergio Aguero is angry that his Manchester City team-mates are no longer passing to him – and said as much when departing the field last night.

City waltzed past Borussia Monchengladbach – it was barely competitive – and the Argentine only got 20 minutes at the end…

He’s one of the best players in Premier League history. But his contract is up in the summer and it looks for all the world that he’ll be exiting on a free…

He's always fancied a Liverpool switch… 😉 https://t.co/uFOjAVb7hT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 17, 2021

What does it mean for us?

Well, Aguero once said as a teenager that Liverpool were his favourite club – and Rafa Benitez famously wanted him – but we’d be very, very surprised if he stayed in England!

It does however suggest City will be in the market for an elite new forward to replace him…

We think they might turn their attentions towards Harry Kane. The England captain has never won anything, which in fairness, belies a player of his ability.

At least if City go for Kane, we might have one less side to compete with for Erling Haaland!