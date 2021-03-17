‘An absolute machine’ – Klopp names Bayern Munich star as best he’s ever coached

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Robert Lewandowski is the best player he’s ever coached, as reported by Sport Bild (via the Echo).

The German has managed some special talents over the course of his managerial career, from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Virgil Van Dijk, but felt that his former Dortmund protege topped the list.

“It actually won’t be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy,” the 53-year-old explained. “If every player has a development similar to Lewandowski, when I first saw him at Lech Poznan, then the football world would be completely crazy.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool starlet bags 22-minute hat-trick from the bench as dominant Reds net six in FA Youth Cup clash

While it would have been nice for the Reds boss to name one of his current players – he’s certainly spoiled for success stories – we have to respect the brilliance of the Poland international.

With 46 goal contributions in 34 games, across all competitions, the 32-year-old forward is a more than special footballer.

That being said, we’ve got more than enough ludicrously gifted players in our own squad to be content with, who will hopefully guide us toward an exciting end to the season as we chase a top four spot.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox