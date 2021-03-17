Former PSG star thinks Mbappe doesn’t want to stay with French champions: “I think he felt that his future lay elsewhere”

Former PSG man Jerome Rothen has stated his belief that French superstar Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 42-year-old accused the World Cup winner of opportunism, in light of the interest from elite sides across the globe, with the forward still yet to agree fresh terms at Le Parc des Princes.

“Is he convinced to stay at PSG? I don’t think so, since otherwise his contract would have already been extended,” the ex-winger told Paris Fans (via Team Talk). “I think he felt that his future lay elsewhere. It is not a criticism, he has the right to think like that. I have the impression that he sometimes hides certain truths.”

“It feels like he’s not being direct and I don’t like that very much because it means that you are an opportunist, that your goal was to go to Real Madrid, but given the financial context of Madrid, you can’t anymore,” Rothen added. “That’s not very honest.”

What are the chances of Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG this summer?

With his current terms expiring in 2022, PSG would be taking a massive risk holding on to the striker for another season without an updated contract.

Considering the financial constraints of COVID-19, of course, one might surmise that very few clubs across the globe could genuinely afford to add the 22-year-old to their ranks.

Without a new contract, the Ligue 1 outfit would be forced into a potentially cut-price sale in the winter window in order to recoup some of Mbappe’s value or risk releasing him on a free next summer.

With Liverpool interested in reinforcing their front-three in the upcoming window, the aforementioned circumstances could very well play into Jurgen Klopp’s and the Reds’ recruitment team’s hands.

