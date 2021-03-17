FSG partner up with LeBron James and RedBird in £536m deal; LFC owners eyeing another European side

FSG have reportedly added RedBird Capital and NBA star LeBron James as partners, as the company looks to expand its operations and increase the number of sports teams owned, according to the Boston Globe.

According to the publication’s source, the deal with RedBird is awaiting approval from the MLB.

Liverpool’s owners had been keen on arranging further investment from Gerry Cardinale and the long sought after Billy Beane of RedBall earlier in the year, however a proposed deal failed to materialise.

What does this mean for Liverpool?

In practice, the partnership won’t necessarily have a notable, instant impact on Liverpool, but rather more of a long-term effect on the structure of the club model.

Given Cardinale and RedBird’s ownership of Toulouse, not to mention FSG’s reported desire to expand their own ownership of European teams, it points to the potential adoption of a Redbull-esque model.

The deal would still be for our benefit, opening up the possibility of sending out the club’s most promising, young talents, not to mention giving us an advantage should any starlets emerge in Toulouse’s youth academy.

Should FSG add another European side to their portfolio, the potential for enhanced recruitment and development strategy would be invaluable.

