‘Haaland is on the way…’ Ex-Liverpool star reckons latest update suggests Norwegian superstar is Anfield bound

Jose Enrique shared the news of LeBron James’s partnership with FSG this morning – deciding that it means Erling Haaland is on the way!

The EOTK columnist told us exclusively earlier this month that Haaland would be his no.1 pick for the summer transfer window – and the Spaniard reckons James’ increased involvement in Liverpool will only help our chances of blockbuster signings.

Check out his tongue in cheek post early today:

We’d similarly love Haaland on Merseyside – maybe even more than Kylian Mbappe – but consider it a genuine impossibility if we’re out of the Champions League next term.

We have to move mountains until the summer to make the top four – and need to win almost every game to overtake Chelsea – who have a big and talented squad and an exciting new manager in Thomas Tuchel.

If we don’t make the top four, or win the Champions League, ensuring qualification for next season, we’ll have to be a little more inventive with our buying.