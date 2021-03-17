Heskey urges Liverpool to buy Wolves star ‘100%’ suited to Reds who Klopp admires

Emile Heskey has encouraged his former side to go for Adama Traore, a player he believes is “100%” suited to Liverpool, as reported by Rousing the Kop, (via the Echo).

The Reds signed the 25-year-old’s old teammate, Diogo Jota, last summer, and the Reds have been linked with a number of Wolves stars since then ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

“I think he suits a lot of teams but 100% Liverpool,” the ex-Liverpool forward said. “If you look at last season the way Liverpool played a lot of the goals they scored, a lot of them were fast counter attacks.”

Would Traore be a suitable signing in the summer?

The Spaniard’s blistering pace – an attribute that seems altogether at odds with his hulking size – would undoubtedly be of value to a Liverpool side that prides itself on its counters.

Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted his admiration for the La Masia graduate, though it just seems like a signing we’d be unlikely to make.

With a forward being the priority in the summer, alongside a new centre-half and potentially a midfielder, should Gini Wijnaldum part ways, Traore hardly seems like the major purchase the club is reportedly gearing up for.

That being said, it’s worth bearing in mind that, at the time, Jota was not perceived to be Wolves’ most key player, a factor Klopp will very much consider should the former Barcelona man be available.

