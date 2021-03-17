Journalist claims Liverpool made enquiries about €70m Sporting starlet in January

Posted by
Journalist claims Liverpool made enquiries about €70m Sporting starlet in January

Liverpool are one of several sides to have reportedly made enquiries over Nuno Mendes in the winter window, according to Jonathan Shrager.

The Sporting Lisbon fullback has allegedly been on the Reds’ radar for some time, with the youngster also attracting interest from overseas.

READ MORE: Dutch surgeon issues stark injury warning against Van Dijk playing in the Euros: “A considerable risk”

Mendes, Liverpool
The Sporting Lisbon youngster has a release clause of €70m according to Correio da Manhã

Is Mendes a likely target for Jurgen Klopp in the summer?

According to recent reports, the positions of forward and centre-half have been identified as key points of reinforcement in the summer, with Gini Wijnaldum’s likely departure on a free potentially handing Liverpool a third.

With a release clause of €70m and a contract spanning until 2025, the left-back would take a considerable chunk out of our potential transfer kitty.

Considering that we’re already well-stocked for left-backs with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, it’s not exactly a position in desperate need of attention come the season end.

As such, despite our reported interest in the winter window, we at the EOTK would highly doubt that the club will pursue Mendes in the summer.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top