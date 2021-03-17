Journalist claims Liverpool made enquiries about €70m Sporting starlet in January

Liverpool are one of several sides to have reportedly made enquiries over Nuno Mendes in the winter window, according to Jonathan Shrager.

The Sporting Lisbon fullback has allegedly been on the Reds’ radar for some time, with the youngster also attracting interest from overseas.

I was recently told that #MUFC, LFC and MCFC enquired about Sporting’s Nuno Mendes during January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 16, 2021

READ MORE: Dutch surgeon issues stark injury warning against Van Dijk playing in the Euros: “A considerable risk”

Is Mendes a likely target for Jurgen Klopp in the summer?

According to recent reports, the positions of forward and centre-half have been identified as key points of reinforcement in the summer, with Gini Wijnaldum’s likely departure on a free potentially handing Liverpool a third.

With a release clause of €70m and a contract spanning until 2025, the left-back would take a considerable chunk out of our potential transfer kitty.

Considering that we’re already well-stocked for left-backs with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, it’s not exactly a position in desperate need of attention come the season end.

As such, despite our reported interest in the winter window, we at the EOTK would highly doubt that the club will pursue Mendes in the summer.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox