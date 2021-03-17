Klopp announces plans for year sabbatical ‘when Liverpool ends’

In an interview with Germany legend Lothar Matthaus, Jurgen Klopp revealed his plans to take a year’s sabbatical from football once his time with Liverpool ends, as reported by SportBild.

Following prior announcements from the manager, however, this won’t occur before the German’s contract at Anfield ends in 2024.

“When Liverpool ends, there will definitely be a year off. Nobody needs to call, not after four months and not after six either. No matter who tries it: It’s a year shift!” the former Dortmund boss said.

What does this mean for Liverpool beyond 2024?

The idea of Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of his current contract – for some well-deserved rest – is one that is difficult to come to terms with (to say the least) given how perfectly the boss embodies the culture of the club and city.

Should the 53-year-old choose not to extend his terms, one would expect the side’s hierarchy to have begun drawing up plans for an eventual replacement to continue his work.

A replacement for someone of Klopp’s calibre will, of course, be impossible to find, however, that’s not to say that by that time an appropriate candidate to take us forward will be unattainable.

