Klopp explains potential impact of no Champions League football for LFC next season

Jurgen Klopp has said that the consequences for failing to qualify for the Champions League this term would be of a mainly financial nature, as reported by SportBild (via Sport Witness).

The Reds are at risk for not making the top four for the first time since 2016, potentially leaving the side with the lofty task of winning the competition in order to remain in Europe next season.

“It would mean a huge financial loss,” the German admitted. “Otherwise not that much.”

Will there be dire consequences for Liverpool should the Reds fail to qualify for UCL?

In theory, the financial impact of failing to qualify for the Champions League, either via the top four spots or by winning the competition itself, would be devastating.

That being said, FSG’s reported promise to back Klopp in the upcoming transfer window, regardless of the club’s circumstances, suggests that the potential impact would be significantly softened.

There have been concerns over the quality of player we could attract without membership of Europe’s elite competition.

However, considering the successes of the side in the last two seasons, not to mention the recruitment capabilities demonstrated by teams outside of the Champions League, it’s entirely likely that we could still convince a few desired targets to make the switch.

