Klopp fires Premier League warning if Reds fail to qualify for UCL: “That would be bad for all other teams”

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s Premier League rivals that his side will back better and stronger, should the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League next term, as reported by SportBild (via Sport Witness).

Beating Wolves at the beginning of the week brought the club to within five points of the top four places, though, with nine league games remaining, there are concerns over whether the German’s men have time to claw their way up the table.

“Then in the worst case it will be next year: no Champions League, maybe Europa League, although that is not guaranteed either. If we don’t play internationally at all, that means: more time to relax,“ the former Dortmund coach said. “That would be bad for all other teams. Because training is good for us. If we had more time, we could take advantage of it. We would try to turn the bad situation into something good.”

READ MORE: Klopp explains potential impact of no Champions League football for LFC next season

Could Liverpool benefit from a lack of Champions League football next term?

Theoretically, should FSG uphold their reported promise to back Klopp in the upcoming window, Liverpool will get the reinforcements necessary to continue our evolution going forward.

With the extra training time and rest, as the former Mainz coach was right to point out, we would be able to completely focus our attention on the league campaign, which would offer an important advantage.

As pundits have suggested that recruitment would not necessarily suffer, given our recent record of winning major honours (not to mention the unique circumstances of our season), we could be a frightening prospect for our rivals next term.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!