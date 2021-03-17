Klopp makes German national side admission: ‘I didn’t say that I didn’t WANT to’

Jurgen Klopp has clarified that he isn’t ruling out managing the German national side in future, explaining that his contract commitment to Liverpool means that he can’t leave the Reds before 2024.

Some had speculated that the former Dortmund boss could part ways with his current club after it was announced that Euro 2020 would be Joachim Low’s final tournament with Germany.

“I’m sorry for SportBild, that we can’t keep it simmering a little longer,” the 53-year-old told SportBild (via Sport Witness). “But the important thing is: I didn’t say that I didn’t WANT to become a national coach, but that I CANNOT. That’s a huge difference.”

“There is a very clear commitment: I have an important role here at Liverpool,” Klopp added. “This is my sixth year at Liverpool, and I’ve built an incredible relationship here with people I work with on a daily basis. We rely on each other.”

What does the future hold for Jurgen Klopp?

Those close to Klopp, including the manager himself, have made it repeatedly clear that the Liverpool coach is going nowhere and will honour the remaining years of his contract.

Considering the task ahead of us, potentially seeing out a partial rebuild of sorts at the club within the next three years, it’s clear that we’ll need the former Mainz man to guide us through.

It’s not a prospect we as Liverpool fans wish to think about too deeply, though it’s important to know that Klopp won’t be swayed by the opportunity to take charge of the national side.

