La Liga side zero in on out-of-favour €20m Liverpool star – report

Real Sociedad are lining up Divock Origi as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who may depart the club in the summer, as reported by El Gol Digital.

The Liverpool cult hero has struggled to make an impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, registering only three goal contributions in 17 appearances across all competitions.

READ MORE: Heskey urges Reds to buy Wolves star ‘100%’ suited to Reds who Klopp admires

Is it time for Liverpool to part ways with Origi?

Liverpool rewarded the 25-year-old with a new long-term contract in 2019 following his Champions League heroics, a decision that appears somewhat regrettable considering his recent form.

That being said, the striker’s cameo in our 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week did show flashes of his brilliant best, most notably demonstrated via a well-taken assist to supply Sadio Mane in the latter stages of the tie.

However, given that Klopp has reportedly identified the need for a new forward to add competition to the front-three, we’d expect that the Belgium international is at least at risk of being on the chopping board in the summer, as we look to clear room on the wage bill.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox