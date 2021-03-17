Linda Pizzuti celebrates LeBron James deal & many LFC fans speculate on potential transfer boost

Last night, news emerged that LeBron James had officially become part of FSG – the owners of Liverpool.

The wife of FSG CEO JW Henry, Linda, tweeted the news – and many Liverpool fans jumped on it immediately – as you would expect!

Welcome to an even bigger part of the FSG family, @KingJames and @mavcarter (photo from June Businessweek cover) https://t.co/odotc02W4d pic.twitter.com/zsYXnfZZM3 — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) March 16, 2021

Messages like, ‘Agent James do your thing,’ ‘Mbappe to Liverpool confirmed!’ and ‘Sign Haaland and Mbappe, Linda!’ flooded the replies – which you can see in full by clicking on the tweet.

In the summer, Liverpool need a top level centre-back and an elite centre-forward – but we’re not sure LeBron will have much part to play…

Perhaps a phone-call here or there could whet the appetite of a potential signing, but getting a blockbuster deal done is a far more complicated process than that – and will likely rely on the club’s finances being in rude health.

If we miss out on Champions League football for next season, we can kiss goodbye to the chances of signing a superstar, not that that’s been the club’s style anyway.

Our money is on Patson Daka for the striker, by the way.